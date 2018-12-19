Matomy Media Group (MTMY) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Matomy Media Group Ltd (LON:MTMY) shares traded down 11.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05). 1,116,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,293% from the average session volume of 25,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.77 ($0.06).

About Matomy Media Group (LON:MTMY)

Matomy Media Group Ltd., a technology company, provides a portfolio of data-driven advertising platforms focusing on domain monetization and mobile digital advertising in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. It offers customized programmatic and performance solutions that are supported by data analytics and optimization technology.

