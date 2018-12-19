Matrix AI Network Trading Up 20.8% Over Last Week (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00002246 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, CoinEgg, Gate.io and HitBTC. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $876,541.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00784149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00001197 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00017274 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00001250 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, LBank, HADAX, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, DDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

