Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Invests $120,000 in SYSCO Co. (SYY) Stock

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,218,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $330,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,829.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,215,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $147,222,101.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,804.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750,007 shares of company stock valued at $249,273,639 in the last three months. 7.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 68.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SYSCO from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $67.00 price objective on SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.54.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/matthew-goff-investment-advisor-llc-invests-120000-in-sysco-co-syy-stock.html.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.