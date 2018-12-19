Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,215,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,914,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 65,934 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $134.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $126.78 and a 12-month high of $151.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $1.0436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

