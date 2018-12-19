Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 106,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $255.62 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.71 and a twelve month high of $296.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $1.4421 dividend. This represents a $5.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

