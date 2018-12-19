Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,025,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 10.12% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $1,580,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MXIM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $284,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Preeshl sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $49,572.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,005. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of MXIM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.93. The company had a trading volume of 379,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,111. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 67.90%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

