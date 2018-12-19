Mazor Robotics (MZOR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MZOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mazor Robotics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mazor Robotics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Mazor Robotics from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.90.

NASDAQ MZOR opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. Mazor Robotics has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Mazor Robotics had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mazor Robotics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mazor Robotics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mazor Robotics during the third quarter worth $110,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 18.8% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mazor Robotics during the second quarter worth $139,000. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

