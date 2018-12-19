McKesson Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,341 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 973% compared to the average daily volume of 591 put options.
Shares of McKesson stock opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $108.55 and a 12-month high of $178.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. McKesson had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $53.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.
Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price target on McKesson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.63.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth $57,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth $118,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 506.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
