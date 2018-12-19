Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MPW. Wells Fargo & Co raised Medical Properties Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

MPW opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $17.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 124.88%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $175,212.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,581.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 43,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $722,630.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,873,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,438,017.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,265 shares of company stock worth $1,868,705. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 725,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 44.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

