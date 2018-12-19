Medifast (MED) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Sidoti raised shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

MED opened at $129.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. Medifast has a 1-year low of $61.96 and a 1-year high of $260.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.20 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue was up 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medifast news, Director Michael A. Hoer acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.23 per share, with a total value of $31,246.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $93,738. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $215,041.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,523.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Medifast by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Medifast by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,105,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

