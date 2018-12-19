Medtronic PLC (MDT) Position Trimmed by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 106,692 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $308,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 9.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Medtronic by 25.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Medtronic by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 9,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,108,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,370,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.08.

NYSE:MDT opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.56. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $100.15. The firm has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Medtronic PLC (MDT) Position Trimmed by Standard Life Aberdeen plc” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/medtronic-plc-mdt-position-trimmed-by-standard-life-aberdeen-plc.html.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.