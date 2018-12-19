Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5,733.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,002 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,576,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 24.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 106,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 18,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 19.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $4,876,816.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,605,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.26.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $92.20. The stock had a trading volume of 65,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,660. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

