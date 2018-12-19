Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Shares Down 6.5%

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 627,457 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 357,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on MLNT shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Melinta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Gabelli raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on shares of Melinta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Melinta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

The stock has a market cap of $68.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 202.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics Inc will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 470.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 46.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,425,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 767,239 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 3,652.1% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 1,906,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 76,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,770,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 76,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

