Melkior Resources (MKR) Shares Up 16.7%

Melkior Resources Inc (CVE:MKR)’s share price shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 667,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 211,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Melkior Resources Company Profile (CVE:MKR)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, chromite, volcanic mafic sulfide, and diamonds. Its flagship property is the Carscallen Gold project that comprises 104 claims covering an area of approximately 16 square kilometers located in the west of Timmins, Ontario.

