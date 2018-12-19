Melrose Industries PLC (MRO) Receives GBX 257 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 257 ($3.36).

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th.

LON MRO traded up GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting GBX 160.20 ($2.09). 9,320,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,820,000. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 261.90 ($3.42).

In other news, insider David Alexander Roper bought 643,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £997,583.10 ($1,303,519.01). Also, insider Justin Dowley bought 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £16,583.94 ($21,669.85). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 689,133 shares of company stock worth $108,508,704.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electricity generating equipment for the power generation, industrial, oil and gas, and offshore sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Energy, Air Management, Security & Smart Technology, and Ergonomics.

