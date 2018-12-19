Merculet (MVP) Market Cap Tops $1.01 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. Merculet has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $77,611.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Merculet has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Hotbit, OKEx and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.02382879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00148108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00184927 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026309 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026299 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,431,504,419 tokens. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, OKEx, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.