Mercury Trading 6.7% Higher This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $133,881.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00001314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.02251577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00147628 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00186290 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026886 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027036 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.