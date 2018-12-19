Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $927,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $107,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $52.08.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5838 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

