Meristem Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,060 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,891,000 after acquiring an additional 119,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,882,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,663 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,954,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,845,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $255.62 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.4421 per share. This represents a $5.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/meristem-family-wealth-llc-trims-position-in-ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.