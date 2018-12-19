Mesoblast (MESO) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

MESO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Shares of MESO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 68,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,919. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,695,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 117,951 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.