Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Receives $37.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Methode Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Friday, December 7th.

NYSE:MEI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. 3,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.21. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.67%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda bought 70,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,685,473.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,034 shares in the company, valued at $16,630,018.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

