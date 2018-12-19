Metlife Inc (MET) Holdings Reduced by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of Metlife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Metlife had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Metlife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

