Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,327,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318,956 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $155,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Metlife by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Metlife by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,028,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,863,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,849,000. Lau Associates LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Metlife by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,630,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.62.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Metlife had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metlife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/metlife-inc-met-shares-sold-by-teachers-advisors-llc.html.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.