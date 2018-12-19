MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,842,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,762,000 after acquiring an additional 378,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,206,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,401,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 121,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,596,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,152,000 after acquiring an additional 207,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,522,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,509,000 after acquiring an additional 911,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $83.57 and a 1-year high of $115.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-has-6-63-million-holdings-in-northern-trust-co-ntrs.html.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.