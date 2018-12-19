MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,884 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth $102,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 604.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $155,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 73.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total value of $76,788.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,463 shares in the company, valued at $684,044.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 5,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $796,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $6,302,659. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.16.

NYSE:CMI opened at $131.34 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.72 and a one year high of $194.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

