Mfp Partners Lp Acquires 27,704 Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) Stock

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) insider Mfp Partners Lp acquired 27,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $123,005.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mfp Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 12th, Mfp Partners Lp bought 15,279 shares of Trinity Place stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $71,505.72.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Mfp Partners Lp bought 14,578 shares of Trinity Place stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $71,577.98.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Mfp Partners Lp acquired 13,053 shares of Trinity Place stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $74,924.22.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Mfp Partners Lp acquired 5,148 shares of Trinity Place stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $30,373.20.

TPHS stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Trinity Place Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPHS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Place by 350.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 35,023 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Place by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Place by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 96,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Place by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 268,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

