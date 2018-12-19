Michael J/Co Sullivan Sells 1,492 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stock

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Director Michael J/Co Sullivan sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $104,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of XEC opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.10. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $64.01 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $591.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.67 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.70%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cimarex Energy from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital set a $129.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 13.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 71.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

