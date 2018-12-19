Micron Technology (MU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Micron reported mixed Q1 results, wherein earnings exceeded expectations but revenues missed the same. We note that although solid growth in mobile, automotive and industrial market drove revenues for the company, CPU shortages and inventory adjustments with several key customers in the cloud, graphics and enterprise market remained overhangs. Given the weaker demand environment, Micron issued a soft guidance for fiscal second quarter, which makes us apprehensive about its near term performance. However, management anticipates demand to improve in the second half of 2019. The company believes that growing demand for new camera and digital features and the increasing application of artificial intelligence will drive DRAM and NAND content in mobile devices. Moreover, Micron’s focus on improvement in cost structure and increasing the mix of high-value solutions in its portfolio is likely to be a key growth driver.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MU. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Nomura decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

MU stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.94. 52,654,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,290,498. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.2% during the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 22,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 45.6% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 21.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

