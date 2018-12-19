Mike Rose Purchases 5,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) insider Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.28 per share, with a total value of C$81,400.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 14th, Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.90 per share, with a total value of C$169,000.00.

On Monday, December 10th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.06 per share, with a total value of C$85,300.00.

On Friday, November 30th, Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.84 per share, with a total value of C$178,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 27th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.68 per share, with a total value of C$93,400.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.70 per share, with a total value of C$98,500.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.51 per share, with a total value of C$48,775.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Mike Rose acquired 12,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$240,625.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.22 per share, with a total value of C$96,100.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.60 per share, with a total value of C$98,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,500.00.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 1-year low of C$15.87 and a 1-year high of C$26.19.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$407.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 1.47000014778705 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOU shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.50 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$31.75 to C$25.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.97.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas.

