Milissa S. Bauer Buys 5,730 Shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) Stock

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Director Milissa S. Bauer acquired 5,730 shares of Emclaire Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.48 per share, with a total value of $174,650.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMCF opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. Emclaire Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $80.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emclaire Financial stock. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) by 128.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,009 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Emclaire Financial worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

