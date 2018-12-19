Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Ferrari NV (RACE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 105.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RACE opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. Ferrari NV has a one year low of $99.49 and a one year high of $149.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Ferrari had a return on equity of 62.07% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

