Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 15,613 Loews Co. (L)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 1,286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Loews by 385.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In related news, Director Charles M. Diker sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $32,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $109,182.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on L. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

WARNING: “Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 15,613 Loews Co. (L)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-buys-shares-of-15613-loews-co-l.html.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.