MIRQ (MRQ) Market Cap Tops $0.00

MIRQ (CURRENCY:MRQ) traded down 29% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One MIRQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIRQ has traded up 84.4% against the US dollar. MIRQ has a total market cap of $0.00 and $16.00 worth of MIRQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MIRQ Coin Profile

MIRQ (CRYPTO:MRQ) is a coin. MIRQ’s total supply is 2,085,844 coins. The official website for MIRQ is mirq.io. MIRQ’s official Twitter account is @MIRQCOIN.

MIRQ Coin Trading

MIRQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIRQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIRQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIRQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

