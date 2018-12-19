Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.01

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 33771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on MUFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

