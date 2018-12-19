Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,835,208 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the second quarter worth $117,000. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the third quarter worth $117,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the third quarter worth $165,000. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 52.39% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

