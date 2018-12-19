Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ: MOGO) is one of 37 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mogo Finance Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Finance Technology $37.54 million -$15.21 million -3.22 Mogo Finance Technology Competitors $5.92 billion $668.80 million 14.74

Mogo Finance Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mogo Finance Technology. Mogo Finance Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Mogo Finance Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Finance Technology -39.52% -1,609.72% -15.25% Mogo Finance Technology Competitors 12.69% -51.35% -1.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mogo Finance Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo Finance Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mogo Finance Technology Competitors 230 866 1091 54 2.43

Mogo Finance Technology currently has a consensus target price of $7.08, indicating a potential upside of 223.44%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 45.03%. Given Mogo Finance Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mogo Finance Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Mogo Finance Technology competitors beat Mogo Finance Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

