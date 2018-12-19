MojoCoin (MOJO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,225.00

MojoCoin (CURRENCY:MOJO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. MojoCoin has a total market cap of $16,225.00 and $0.00 worth of MojoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MojoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last week, MojoCoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MojoCoin

MojoCoin (CRYPTO:MOJO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2016. MojoCoin’s total supply is 12,276,850 coins. MojoCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mojodevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MojoCoin is mojocoin.org.

Buying and Selling MojoCoin

MojoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MojoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MojoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MojoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

