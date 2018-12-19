Monro (MNRO) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Monro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of Monro stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. Monro has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $84.38.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. Monro had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. Research analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Pickens sold 10,250 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $768,852.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 30,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $2,408,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $3,462,465. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its position in Monro by 979.0% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 3,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 39.3% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Monro during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

