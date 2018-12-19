Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd (CVE:MON)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Montero Mining and Exploration (MON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/montero-mining-and-exploration-mon-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-09.html.

About Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company focuses on exploring lithium, rare earths, phosphates, and battery metals. Its principal property is the Soris Lithium project located in central Namibia.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.