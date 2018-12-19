More Coin Market Cap Tops $206,447.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $206,447.00 and approximately $1,260.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00002742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.02357564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00146145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00180068 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026997 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027016 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live.

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

