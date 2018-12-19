Morgan Stanley Acquires 9,662,071 Shares of TAL Education Group (TAL)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,394,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,662,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 8.67% of TAL Education Group worth $1,089,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TAL opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41 and a beta of -0.30. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.78 million during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

