Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (EDD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years.
EDD stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $8.27.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic
There is no company description available for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Fund.
