Morgan Stanley Has $1.23 Billion Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,938,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 777,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.17% of Simon Property Group worth $1,226,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Scotiabank set a $183.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.27.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $145.78 and a 52-week high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 40.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

