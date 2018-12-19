Morgan Stanley Has $1.64 Billion Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 119.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,856,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,554,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.50% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,639,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 55,900.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 183,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 183,352 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.04, for a total transaction of $121,509.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 379,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,769,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,491 shares of company stock valued at $37,767,784. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $482.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.78 and a fifty-two week high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $613.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.71.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

