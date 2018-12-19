Motorola Solutions (MSI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Motorola remains poised to gain from robust organic growth, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. It expects to record strong demand across land mobile radio products, services and software, while the Avigilon acquisition is likely to continue to outperform expectations. The company is expanding its software offerings to provide solutions across various segments of the public safety workflow. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year on average. However, headwinds in currency translation is a concern as the company generates significant revenues outside the United States. Although Motorola's growth-by-acquisition strategy is encouraging, costs related with the mergers are limiting bottom line growth. The company’s cash flow yield has declined from 9.52% at year-end 2014 to 1.29% at year-end 2017, indicating under-utilization of resources and lapses in sound financial management.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Gabelli cut Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.11.

NYSE:MSI opened at $121.89 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $89.18 and a one year high of $133.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.85%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $385,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $91,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,064,089. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,158,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,233,062,000 after purchasing an additional 280,698 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,037.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 23,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,158,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,233,062,000 after purchasing an additional 280,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after purchasing an additional 30,712 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

