Motus GI (MOTS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.34

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 2100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Motus GI in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Moran bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Motus GI by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Motus GI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

