Shares of Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM) were down 15.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.05 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.05 ($0.07). Approximately 1,034,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 667% from the average daily volume of 134,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/mporium-group-mpm-trading-down-15-8.html.

About Mporium Group (LON:MPM)

Mporium Group Plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mporium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mporium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.