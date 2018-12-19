MUSE (MUSE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,360.00

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. MUSE has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $1,360.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MUSE has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00066640 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00002430 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000511 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MUSE Profile

MUSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for MUSE is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for MUSE is soundac.io. MUSE’s official Twitter account is @peertracks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MUSE

MUSE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

