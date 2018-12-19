Musicoin (MUSIC) Trading 6% Higher This Week

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. Musicoin has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $35,058.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Musicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Musicoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.02747491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00120323 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Musicoin Coin Profile

MUSIC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 1,246,579,372 coins. The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Musicoin is medium.com/@musicoin. Musicoin’s official website is www.musicoin.org. Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Musicoin Coin Trading

Musicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Musicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Musicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

