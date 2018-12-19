Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 381 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $587,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 61.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,958,000 after acquiring an additional 125,850 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 18,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 74.6% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 54.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $149.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $175.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $1,686,315.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.35.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

